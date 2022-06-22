Bengals fans react to Larry Ogunjobi choosing Steelers in free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Chris Roling
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Pittsburgh Steelers
    Pittsburgh Steelers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Larry Ogunjobi
    Larry Ogunjobi
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Larry Ogunjobi returning to the Cincinnati Bengals seemed to have at least a decent chance of happening.

Ogunjobi had a big-money deal with the Bears fall through in free agency and the Bengals still have a need. Him returning to the same spot that helped him break out in the first place made some sense.

Instead…Ogunjobi just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and Bengals fans are a bit miffed about the whole ordeal.

Here’s how Bengals fans reacted to Ogunjobi still being available, then signing with the Steelers, which means they’ll see him twice next year in the AFC North, anyway.

1

1

Recommended Stories