Bengals fans react to Larry Ogunjobi choosing Steelers in free agency

Larry Ogunjobi returning to the Cincinnati Bengals seemed to have at least a decent chance of happening.

Ogunjobi had a big-money deal with the Bears fall through in free agency and the Bengals still have a need. Him returning to the same spot that helped him break out in the first place made some sense.

Instead…Ogunjobi just signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers — and Bengals fans are a bit miffed about the whole ordeal.

Here’s how Bengals fans reacted to Ogunjobi still being available, then signing with the Steelers, which means they’ll see him twice next year in the AFC North, anyway.

We want him back!!! Take the failed physical as a sign from football gods saying RUN IT BACK!! — Christineee (@christineee4646) June 20, 2022

Don’t know that I’m overwhelmed with Sheldon Richardson, but he’s by far the best interior pass rusher left on the market. Larry Ogunjobi going off the market certainly hurts. If I’m the #Bengals, I’m probably waiting around for a 3T to become a cap causality or roster snub. — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) June 21, 2022

Great to see Larry Ogunjobi find a landing spot. Not so great for #Bengals fans to see him going to that particular team. https://t.co/1ZWcHdJbQF — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) June 21, 2022

I feel like Larry Ogunjobi has always been a little bit overrated. 🤷‍♂️ maybe there’s a reason this will be his third different AFC North team. Plus, BJ Hill 💪 Bengals should be just fine up front. https://t.co/BwHeIya10m — Matt Fitzgerald (@MattFitz_gerald) June 21, 2022

Larry Ogunjobi to the Steelers. Ouch. — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) June 21, 2022

Sadly Larry Ogunjobi is now the enemy. I loved what he did with the Bengals, but he moved on, and as fans we have to move on as well. We respected him & wanted him back, but he chose to go to a rival. Now I hope guys like Karras & Cappa bury him every snap. It is what it is. — Yuuppp (@WillLew51464805) June 21, 2022

at the end of the day, steelers were willing to write a check and the bengals weren’t. this is a business, and best of luck to larry. bengals nation thanks you. but with peace and love, it’s still always fuck pittsburgh. who dey. https://t.co/fyyOnIvmfJ — lauren 🐯🌰 (@findinpeace) June 21, 2022

Hope he stays healthy, but he’s losing everytime he sees us. — Alex (@AlexXJ9_) June 21, 2022

Thanks for kicking butt last year. This guy was so good for us. https://t.co/lMRsgxkQQG — Bengal Jim’s BTR (@bengaljims_BTR) June 21, 2022

Glass half full: the Bengals should know how to attack Ogunjobi 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/U3fiMd6v1O — Andrew Russell (@PFF_AndrewR) June 21, 2022

