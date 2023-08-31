Bengals fans react to Joe Burrow’s return from injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow returned to practice this week and took part in seven-on-seven work that left at least one of his teammates impressed to the point of saying the quarterback looks better than they thought he would.

It was the perfect capper on a nice run for fans, who got to watch the team formulate a final 53-man roster, then assemble a 14-man practice squad at roughly the same time.

As expected, reactions on social media were huge, given what Burrow’s return to practice likely means for his Week 1 availability.

Here’s a look at some of the best reactions as Burrow got back into the swing of things.

JOE BURROW IS BACK AT PRACTICE TODAY❗ pic.twitter.com/JkYozFQ6sw — Joe Burrow Fan Club (@JoeyBClub) August 30, 2023

Joe Burrow coming back for week one of the season pic.twitter.com/YS6q6bf8Je — At The Buzzer (@AtTheBuzzer1) August 31, 2023

Some days the stars align in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returns. FC Cincinnati clinches a playoff spot. Reds get a big road win. pic.twitter.com/6Bo4YHpT5K — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) August 31, 2023

The zip Joe Burrow has on the ball is very noticeable in all the clips of him throwing yesterday 👀#RuleTheJungle — JE💫 (@JUSTERIC__) August 31, 2023

Joe Burrow is moving around well, throwing the ball well and going through his normal routine in position drills. So far, it’s looked like an ordinary practice for him. — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) August 30, 2023

Me when I found out Joe Burrow is practicing today.. But realized I’m in public and looking around to see if anybody saw me. pic.twitter.com/E2yhEbLubh — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) August 30, 2023

Tee Higgins on Joe Burrow’s return to practice: “Oh yeah, he’s back.” Says he looks ready to go, threw him a deep ball to Higgins that looked just like he was never gone. #Bengals — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) August 30, 2023

Joe Burrow is back!!! — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) August 30, 2023

Joe Burrow is hot — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) August 30, 2023

"Joe Burrow takes the practice field in uniform for the first time since July." Here's how Bengals fans see it:pic.twitter.com/oLb9Wa7MQO — Moody (@EricNMoody) August 30, 2023

Joe Burrow is back at practice! I feel like I can breathe again! It's a great day to be #Bengals fan! — Willie Lutz (@willie_lutz) August 30, 2023

It’s official the league is in trouble.💯 pic.twitter.com/qZ2syNbe0d — Chaston Scott (@CinCity808) August 30, 2023

Five observations from #Bengals practice: 1. Sam Hubbard: “I know what observation number one is.” You are correct Sam. Joe Burrow was back at practice with no sleeve on his calf. He’s had nearly five weeks for rehab and recovery pic.twitter.com/XYcTAGQEWl — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) August 30, 2023

Joey Burrow pulling up to practice a week before the season starts pic.twitter.com/If3lyzatLu — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) August 30, 2023

Guess we didn't need to give our calve to Joe Burrow afterall. 😂 https://t.co/8sEQZU8RUX — Chris Ashcraft (@greatnesshappen) August 30, 2023

Headband Joe is back, folks. https://t.co/JgLMFlVpJt — WLWT Meredith Stutz (@MeredithWLWT) August 30, 2023

Love to see it! 🧡 https://t.co/YxZm2d1SxZ — Lauren Minor WXIX (@LaurenMinorWXIX) August 30, 2023

afc north is quaking https://t.co/1KaxFZSPkd — christina (@superbowlpug) August 30, 2023

I’m not crying you are… https://t.co/RKCnzAxm8C — Lord Crewe (@LordCreweKills) August 30, 2023

