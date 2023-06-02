Bengals fans will love Tyler Boyd’s answer about showing up to workouts

Not too long ago, onlookers wondered why Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins might show up to voluntary workouts despite his contract extension buzz and Higgins had an awesome answer.

As it turns out, Tyler Boyd just offered a similar explanation, too.

Asked why Boyd showed up to Bengals workouts this week, he said there were a few specific reasons.

“I wanted to come around and bring camaraderie,” Boyd said, according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “I missed the guys. Even though I was away spending time with my family, quality time with my daughter, I just felt empty not being around my guys and being there for them.”

Boyd added this: “Guys were just excited for me to be around. I bring a lot of juice to this team, and just having my presence felt, I think that amps guys up. This is the biggest family that I have. It felt good being around and seeing the guys, it brings me that life again.”

It speaks to the camaraderie of the locker room that a veteran like Boyd can speak like this about the overall outlook.

Keep in mind, too, that Boyd has plenty of understandable reasons not to show up at workouts like these. He’s heading into the final year of his deal with the team and the Bengals drafting two receivers — highlighted by Charlie Jones — suggests it could be his last with the team.

Yet there Boyd is, leaving the Bengals with just two absent players during workouts.

