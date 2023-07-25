Bengals fans will love this Joe Burrow quote about extensions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has previously said he’s keeping in mind the team’s ability to retain stars such as Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins in town while working on his own extension.

Now he’s followed that up with more confirmation during an appearance on ESPN’s NFL Live.

Asked about how his contract talks impact the team’s ability to keep weapons around him, Burrow dropped the following at the end of the clip: “I’m confident that we’ll be able to keep everybody.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This tracks with what Burrow has said consistently from the beginning, though it comes at an important time — Joe Mixon just took a pay cut on his restructured deal with the Bengals, which could lead to a flurry of big moves as training camp gets set to open on Wednesday.

Even Chase has made similar comments about Burrow’s extension as far back as last February, leading to the continued expectation that the structure of the mega-deal and creativity from the front office will keep the band together beyond 2023.

.@JoeyB spoke about the Bengals' future on NFL Live 🤝 "I’m confident that we’llbe able to keep everybody." pic.twitter.com/UWOpI1Dza4 — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 25, 2023

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

More Latest News!

Bengals get good injury news with Chidobe Awuzie before training camp

48 days till Bengals season opener: Every player to wear No. 48 for Cincinnati

Damar Hamlin returns to 'third home' Cincinnati for first time

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire