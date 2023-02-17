Bengals fans will love this 2022 season game ball presentations video

The Cincinnati Bengals had a ton of memorable postgame locker room moments last season.

Whether it was passionate speeches from head coach Zac Taylor and others or actual game balls given out to key performers and special names, it seemed each and every week featured a viral video of how the program carried itself in the locker room after a game.

Naturally, then, the social media team for the Bengals used the lull in NFL action before the free agency frenzy to compile all of the most memorable moments into one 20-plus minute game ball presentation.

Here’s a look at the fun recap video:

