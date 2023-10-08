Bengals fans erupt as Burrow-Chase connect for team’s first 1st-half TD in 2023
Cincinnati Bengals fans rejoiced in the first quarter of the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
The why was simple — Joe Burrow hitting Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown to go up 7-0 was the first time all season the offense had scored in the first half of that 1-3 start.
But maybe not so simple? The nature of the touchdown, which featured Burrow evading the rush, moving around the pocket and firing the dart that led to Chase hitting a griddy.
That movement from Burrow as he plays through a hurt calf was the most fans had seen all season to date, so they were loving it, to say the least.
The highlights
That's a @Real10jayy__ TUDDY #CINatAZ | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/ewnrYsGO3F
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2023
You love to see it.#EasyToCelebrate | @budlight pic.twitter.com/NijE4xgT85
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 8, 2023
Reactions
The TD was nice. The way Burrow was moving and evading in the pocket? Far, far more important.
— Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) October 8, 2023
Three things we have not seen ALL YEAR on 3rd-and-goal from the 2.
1. Burrow moves in pocket to avoid pressure.
2. Ja'Marr Chase TD.
3. First-half Bengals offensive TD.
That last play was MASSIVE for the mental state of the team and direction of the season.
— Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 8, 2023
The fact that looked so easy makes the first 4 weeks even more frustrating
— Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) October 8, 2023
Nicely scripted and executed opening 11-play drive by the Bengals.
Similar to last week, except they finish the drive with 7 after Burrow moves in the pocket and extends the play to find Ja'Marr Chase for a 3-yard TD pass.
Classic Burrow play, who was a perfect 7/7 on the drive
— Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) October 8, 2023
Bengals finally get their first half touchdown and it comes on the first drive of the game. BEAUTIFUL play by Joe Burrow to connect with Chase
— Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 8, 2023
JOE BURROW OUT OF STRUCTURE TD TO CHASE AHHH
— mike (@bengals_sans) October 8, 2023
burrow extended a play 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3q3av4yV87
— Roland Bishop (@_peanutlive) October 8, 2023
Burrow looks comfortable in what feels like…. FOREVER.
— Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) October 8, 2023
Burrow to Chase for a TD for the first time this season. JB looked much more like himself there, excellent sign for the Bengals going forward.
— Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) October 8, 2023
What a fantastic play by Ja'Marr Chase. Started in, then broke backwards as Burrow scrambled. Wide open.
— Vance Meek (@vancemeek) October 8, 2023