Bengals fans erupt as Burrow-Chase connect for team’s first 1st-half TD in 2023

Chris Roling
·2 min read

Cincinnati Bengals fans rejoiced in the first quarter of the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The why was simple — Joe Burrow hitting Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown to go up 7-0 was the first time all season the offense had scored in the first half of that 1-3 start.

But maybe not so simple? The nature of the touchdown, which featured Burrow evading the rush, moving around the pocket and firing the dart that led to Chase hitting a griddy.

That movement from Burrow as he plays through a hurt calf was the most fans had seen all season to date, so they were loving it, to say the least.

The highlights

Reactions

