Bengals fans erupt as Burrow-Chase connect for team’s first 1st-half TD in 2023

Cincinnati Bengals fans rejoiced in the first quarter of the team’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The why was simple — Joe Burrow hitting Ja’Marr Chase for a touchdown to go up 7-0 was the first time all season the offense had scored in the first half of that 1-3 start.

But maybe not so simple? The nature of the touchdown, which featured Burrow evading the rush, moving around the pocket and firing the dart that led to Chase hitting a griddy.

That movement from Burrow as he plays through a hurt calf was the most fans had seen all season to date, so they were loving it, to say the least.

The highlights

Reactions

The TD was nice. The way Burrow was moving and evading in the pocket? Far, far more important. — Chris Roling (@Chris_Roling) October 8, 2023

Three things we have not seen ALL YEAR on 3rd-and-goal from the 2. 1. Burrow moves in pocket to avoid pressure. 2. Ja'Marr Chase TD. 3. First-half Bengals offensive TD. That last play was MASSIVE for the mental state of the team and direction of the season. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 8, 2023

The fact that looked so easy makes the first 4 weeks even more frustrating — Draft Guy Jared (@DraftGuyJared) October 8, 2023

Nicely scripted and executed opening 11-play drive by the Bengals. Similar to last week, except they finish the drive with 7 after Burrow moves in the pocket and extends the play to find Ja'Marr Chase for a 3-yard TD pass. Classic Burrow play, who was a perfect 7/7 on the drive — Andre Perrotta (@andreperrotta13) October 8, 2023

Bengals finally get their first half touchdown and it comes on the first drive of the game. BEAUTIFUL play by Joe Burrow to connect with Chase — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) October 8, 2023

JOE BURROW OUT OF STRUCTURE TD TO CHASE AHHH — mike (@bengals_sans) October 8, 2023

burrow extended a play 🥺 pic.twitter.com/3q3av4yV87 — Roland Bishop (@_peanutlive) October 8, 2023

Burrow looks comfortable in what feels like…. FOREVER. — Patrick Carey (@PatCareySports) October 8, 2023

Burrow to Chase for a TD for the first time this season. JB looked much more like himself there, excellent sign for the Bengals going forward. — Elise Jesse (@EliseJesseTV) October 8, 2023

What a fantastic play by Ja'Marr Chase. Started in, then broke backwards as Burrow scrambled. Wide open. — Vance Meek (@vancemeek) October 8, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire