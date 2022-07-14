Bengals fans create amazing white helmet designs after team’s teaser

The Cincinnati Bengals will unveil a new white alternate helmet soon, something the team all but confirmed with a recent teaser announcement.

So what might that look like?

Plenty of talented folks on social media took it upon themselves to mock up the idea before the big reveal, throwing out custom designs. Some of them even got extra creative by mocking up alternate jersey designs to go with the new helmet, should the team decide to go that route.

Here are some of the coolest custom designs from social media, with at least one of them sure to come close to the actual thing based on what the team has teased so far.

The Bengals have announced an alternate “White Bengal” helmet to be worn next season ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/PUmayA2Xkx — PFF (@PFF) July 14, 2022

The Bengals will be wearing an alternate white helmet 🥶 pic.twitter.com/MRsitd6ir5 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 14, 2022

#Bengals could also go with the Throwback Helmet Combo.. Love it or hate it? 🏈 #RuleTheJungle pic.twitter.com/Fm63FiSIew — Cincinnati 💔 (@CincyProblems) July 14, 2022

Best team. Best uniforms. Best helmets. Best QB. pic.twitter.com/CeCvhFnjoL — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) July 14, 2022

I think the most likely helmet addition is the white helmets. Which helmet do you want the @bengals to add? pic.twitter.com/jbeVziPISK — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) July 14, 2022

Who's excited for the Bengals helmet reveal?? pic.twitter.com/esTdLb4Y4u — Faux Joey Brrr (@FauxJeaux) July 14, 2022

The Bengals will have an alternate #WhiteBengal helmet this season 👀 👍 or 👎? h/t @picksixpod pic.twitter.com/NSCPdr7NgO — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) July 14, 2022

WHITE HELMETS IT IS! LETS GOOOO! pic.twitter.com/gMYzHPpkAb — Bengals Graphics (@BengalsGraphic5) July 14, 2022

Go crazy or go classic/color rush? pic.twitter.com/ewi19v0eW4 — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) July 14, 2022

