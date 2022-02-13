Bengals fans appear to make Super Bowl in Los Angeles a home game

Going into Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, it was funny to joke about how the Bengals were technically the home team in the Rams’ house at Sofi Stadium.

Maybe it’s really no laughing matter.

The Bengals are the “home” team in the Rams’ stadium per NFL rules, but it was understandable to expect the local fanbase — not the one that needed to travel halfway across the country — to dominate the stadium.

But based on some of the reactions below right before kickoff, it sure looks like Bengals fans traveled well and ended up outnumbering Rams fans.

Beer vendor outside of the stadium yells to Rams fans: “I see a lot more #Bengals fans buying beer.” #SuperBowl — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) February 13, 2022

– Move your team to Los Angeles

– Get a bunch of superstars

– Build a $5 billion stadium

– Get your team at home in the Super Bowl

– Have most of the fans in the stadium be rooting for the other team — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 13, 2022

This is only one sidewalk, but based on 20 minutes of walking around, seems like Bengals fans outnumbering Rams fans by like 3-to-1. #Bengals #Rams #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ztn0dD4HEb — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 13, 2022

Tweeted it 2 hours ago and nothing has changed so far: Still feels like Bengals fans are outnumbering Rams fans at least 3-to-1 for a Super Bowl IN L.A. https://t.co/EjOWYcdZQl — John Breech (@johnbreech) February 13, 2022

Everywhere you went around LA this weekend it has been remarkable how many #Bengals fans you see. That is also the case as the seats start to fill in today. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) February 13, 2022

Looks like more Bengals fans than Rams fans at SoFi Stadium. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) February 13, 2022

The Bengals came out to loud cheers and "who dey" chants. There's definitely a large contingent of Bengals fans inside SoFi Stadium. — Tyler Dragon (@TheTylerDragon) February 13, 2022

This place feels like a home game for the Bengals. — Lindsay Patterson (@LndsPatterson) February 13, 2022

The coloring inside SoFi Stadium looks like a #Bengals home game. — Alex Frank (@frankie_nnati) February 13, 2022

Chant of “who dey” as the Bengals run out. This is a Cincinnati home game pic.twitter.com/PebJMhD4bg — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 13, 2022

This is a Bengals home game and it isn’t even close. pic.twitter.com/0r5QzanJjX — SlaterOROY (@GoLABolts) February 13, 2022

This is a @Bengals home game. Fans showed up in LA 💪 pic.twitter.com/N4G4OI1PzA — Jude Redfield (@JudeRedfield) February 13, 2022

This is more like a Bengals home game. Louder than Rams fans. The stadium is chanting Who-Dey!!! @FOX19 The Bengals take the field. pic.twitter.com/O4eUb6Qayc — Chris Riva (@Fox19Riva) February 13, 2022

Based on pregame intro reactions, it's more of a #Bengals crowd — Jay Morrison (@JayMorrisonATH) February 13, 2022

At the Bengals pep rally on Monday, Zac Taylor’s message to the fans was that no matter where they were watching, the team would be able to feel the energy. It feels like most of those fans made the trip anyway. It’s a pro Bengals crowd. pic.twitter.com/MFUqzaVFPw — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) February 13, 2022

Pro Bengals crowd up here in Cali!!!! — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) February 13, 2022

