Bengals fans appear to make Super Bowl in Los Angeles a home game

Chris Roling
Going into Super Bowl LVI between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams, it was funny to joke about how the Bengals were technically the home team in the Rams’ house at Sofi Stadium.

Maybe it’s really no laughing matter.

The Bengals are the “home” team in the Rams’ stadium per NFL rules, but it was understandable to expect the local fanbase — not the one that needed to travel halfway across the country — to dominate the stadium.

But based on some of the reactions below right before kickoff, it sure looks like Bengals fans traveled well and ended up outnumbering Rams fans.

