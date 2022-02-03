Bengals’ fans amazing reactions to making Super Bowl 56
It had been a long time since the Cincinnati Bengals had punched a ticket to the Super Bowl. And when Evan McPherson swung his leg on Sunday to send the team to SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, the Who-Dey Nation erupted.
Check out the wonderful work by the Cincinnati Enquirer on some of the most joyful celebrations.
‘We’re going to the Super Bowl!’: Relive the moment the Cincinnati Bengals made history pic.twitter.com/ghw5UO03hC
— Enquirer (@Enquirer) February 3, 2022