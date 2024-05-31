Advertisement

Bengals fan favorite Domata Peko now working with Cowboys

chris roling
·1 min read

Former Cincinnati Bengals fan favorite Domata Peko is now a member of the Dallas Cowboys.

Not as a player, of course. But the longtime Bengals defensive tackle and one of the faces of the Marvin Lewis era is now helping out in Dallas alongside Mike Zimmer.

Zimmer, of course, was one of the big-name coaches who helped oversee things during that Lewis era.

Brandon Loree of Athlon Sports recently pointed out that Peko had shared some of his journey with the Cowboys on social media.

Last November, Peko served as the Ruler of the Jungle for the Bengals. He retired after the 2020 season and is now still working around the game with some familiar faces:

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire