Bengals go familiar route in new 2024 NFL mock draft

The Cincinnati Bengals have dedicated a lot of resources to defensive back over the last few years, but that won’t stop mocks from throwing out the idea some more.

Case in point, a new mock draft from ESPN’s Matt Miller, which has the Bengals picking 30th overall and taking TCU cornerback Josh Newton:

The cornerback position has been a notable weakness on the Bengals’ roster, but Newton fits the bill of an NFL starter at 6 feet, 195 pounds. The senior had 10 pass breakups and three interceptions last season. He has shown the patience in coverage that coaches love and the length and speed to shut down passing windows. Newton, paired with 2023 second-rounder DJ Turner, could help get the Bengals back into the Super Bowl very quickly.

Newton is an exciting prospect and while fans might not want to see another early corner, this does fit with their recent trend of drafting needs one year in advance.

That said, the Bengals hope Cam Taylor-Britt and second-round rookie DJ Turner are the future at boundary corner. Jalen Davis remains strong behind Mike Hilton in the slot and seventh-rounder DJ Ivey has far exceeded expectations this summer.

So while this fits, it’s also one of many ways things could go.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire