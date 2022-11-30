Bengals facing Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs team seeking revenge

The Cincinnati Bengals are right in the middle of a winter revenge tour with the Kansas City Chiefs up next.

Those Bengals just overcame a Tennessee Titans team out for a bit of revenge after Cincinnati bested them in the divisional round of the playoffs last year.

Now the Bengals welcome the Chiefs, a team they beat in the regular season and in the AFC title game in order to advance to the Super Bowl.

Rest assured that’s something heavy on the minds of Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“They beat us,” Mahomes said, per Chiefs Wire’s Charles Goldman. “I played terrible in the second half. We lost at home (in a game) that could have sent us to the Super Bowl. We’ll be ready to go next week for sure.”

“Terrible” for Mahomes was 275 yards and three scores with two picks in a 27-24 final favoring the Bengals.

So far this year, the Chiefs are 9-2 and look more dangerous than last season. The Bengals have overcome early-season adversity to look like a contender, but continue to deal with the fact they have a target on their back now that everyone circles them in red ink on the calendar.

That’s especially the case for Mahomes and the Chiefs, so expect this theme to continue as Sunday’s showdown gets closer.

