Bengals face uncomfortable problems with Joe Mixon, Jonah Williams
Some Bengals veterans just aren't playing at a high level, creating now-and-later problems.
Seahawks tight end Will Dissly didn’t do much on offense against the Giants in Week Eight, but he came up with a pair of big plays as part of the punt coverage team. After the Giants forced a punt late in the second quarter, Dissly knocked the ball loose from punt returner Richie James and [more]
The Broncos ended a four-game losing streak with their win over the Jaguars in London and defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones was a significant reason why. Now Jones has been named AFC defensive player of the week. Jones finished Sunday’s win with seven tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack. He was the only player [more]
The 2022 NFL Football season is finally back in session. This Sunday night features a matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Kansas City Chiefs. NBC and Peacock have got you covered with access to this week’s game as well as every Sunday Night Football game this season. See below for the complete 2022 Sunday Night
This week's Rams-Bucs matchup doesn't feature prolific offenses like these battles usually do
The Bengals could help fix CB with a critical waiver wire claim.
Police said they have few leads in the fatal shooting of rapper Takeoff outside a private party at a downtown Houston bowling alley. Takeoff, whose off-stage name was Kirsnick Khari Ball, formed one-third of the Grammy Award-nominated trio Migos with uncle Quavo and cousin Offset from suburban Atlanta.
Here's a look at where the Bears offense and defense rank following Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season.
The Jaguars' offseason needs look a little different now that Calvin Ridley is on the roster.
Keith McNally accused the talk show host of saying "anything to save his bacon" after Corden spoke about his recent behavior at the restaurant Balthazar.
“Causeway,” directed by Lila Neugebauer with a straightforward honesty, sounds more manipulative and manufactured than it is. Lawrence's Lynsey comes back from Afghanistan to clean pools — an odd sort of high school profession for a veteran soldier — until we learn she was a member of the Army Corps of Engineers tasked with building a dam when her convey was hit by roadside blasts.
Some people had questions about what Za'Darius Smith had left in the tank after a back injury limited him to two games for the Packers last season, but the Vikings signed him and found that there’s plenty left in the edge rusher’s tank. Smith has had at least a half-sack in all but one of [more]
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre'Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee. Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Monday while saying it's uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo's game at the New York Jets on Sunday. White opened the season on the physically unable to perform list before being cleared to practice three weeks ago.
Christian McCaffrey's rare 3-TD performance against the Rams earned him NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.
Expressions of grief over Takeoff’s passing have already broken out on social media.
Is your favorite team in need of a quarterback? Heres a look at the best available free agents ahead of the 2023 NFL season.
Lamont Paris isn’t the only coach making a big debut in Wednesday’s exhibition game against Mars Hill.
New York Giants GM Joe Schoen says he "would consider" signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. once he's recovered from his ACL tear.
Free Press sports writer Chris Solari was among those in the Michigan Stadium tunnel when the violence between Michigan and Michigan State occurred.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker took swift action in suspending four different Michigan State players for their involvement in the assault of Michigan football players after Saturday night's 29-7 game. None of them were startling LB Jacoby Windmon, though, who, in ESPN's new video of the altercation, is seen holding down U-M CB Gemon Green as Khary Crump (suspended) uses his helmet as a weapon on Green. Of note; Michigan State Linebacker #4 Jacoby Windmon can be seen in the video pushing Gemon Green.
Adam Zimmer, the co-defensive coordinator of the Minnesota Vikings in 2020 and 2021, has died. He was 38. His sister, Corri, announced the development earlier today. The son of former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, Adam began his coaching career in 2006, with the Saints. He spent four seasons in New Orleans as assistant linebackers [more]