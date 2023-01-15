Bengals will have to face QBs Tyler Huntley and Anthony Brown vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals might have to deal with two quarterbacks on Sunday night in the wild card round of the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Ravens will deploy both backup quarterbacks with starter Lamar Jackson still out due to a knee injury:

“Sources say the Ravens plan to play both quarterbacks against the Bengals: Tyler “Snoop” Huntley and Anthony Brown. That’s one reason why an announced starter might not matter as much — who plays could depend on the package Baltimore uses.”

That presents an interesting challenge for the Cincinnati defense. They’ve prepped for all three but each of the backups boasts different strengths.

Huntley has completed 67 percent of his passes this year with two touchdowns and three interceptions and also has 43 rushing attempts. Brown has completed 44.9 percent of his passes and attempted 44 last week but has just three rushes all season.

This would explain why the Ravens haven’t named a starting quarterback, as making the Bengals prep for multiple and then throwing out different looks is an added wrinkle to the complexity of a playoff game.

