Bengals face Commanders to close out preseason schedule | Live updates

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Washington Commanders in their preseason finale as both teams close out the exhibition portion of the schedule.

Cincinnati has yet to name its backup quarterback, as Joe Burrow is still sidelined with a calf strain. The Commanders are entering the season with Sam Howell as their starting quarterback and head coach Ron Rivera is rumored to potentially be on the hot seat with a new ownership group in place.

Washington is a 3-point favorite and the over/under point total is set at 34.5.

Follow along here for live updates:

Washington Commanders take lead on touchdown pass

The Washington Commanders opened the second half with a touchdown drive, capped by a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jake Fromm to wide receiver Brycen Tremayne.

The battle for backend of the roster spots are in full force for both teams. Quarterback Trevor Siemian takes over for the Bengals on offense.

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson makes it a 10-point lead

Evan McPherson made a 58-yard field goal to give the Bengals the lead back before halftime, which is where the scoring ended in the first half.

Washington Commanders tie up the game

The Washington Commanders had a strong drive, which got the Commanders on the board with a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jacoby Brissett to wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.

Cincinnati Bengals take the lead with first touchdown

The Bengals drove down into the redzone and converted a touchdown on a 7-yard pass from quarterback Jake Browning to wide receiver Andrei Iosivas.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders preseason score updates