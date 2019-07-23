Bengals extend Tyler Boyd

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd spent the offseason negotiating for a contract extension while fully participating in offseason work, rather than holding out. That paid off.

Boyd and the Bengals have agreed to a four-year, $43 million contract extension, according to multiple reports.

The 24-year-old Boyd is coming off his best season. He had career-highs across the board last year with 76 catches, 1,028 yards, a 13.5-yard average and seven touchdowns last season. Cincinnati thinks Boyd can keep putting up those kinds of numbers for many years to come.

Now the big question is whether the Bengals will also extend their top receiver, A.J. Green. The Bengals and Green have reportedly exchanged some contract proposals, but there’s no indication that they’re close to a deal. Green is heading into the final year of his contract, and an extension would ensure that the Bengals know the identity of their top two receivers for a few more years.