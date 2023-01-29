Bengals extend QB coach Dan Pitcher after interest from Bucs, Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t take long to lock down quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher.

Word broke earlier this week that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Pitcher for their offensive coordinator opening.

But according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, this and interest from the Baltimore Ravens resulted in the Bengals giving Pitcher a rare in-season extension:

“Sources say Dan Pitcher, the Bengals quarterbacks coach since 2020, received a lucrative contract extension within the past week after several teams wanted to speak with him about offensive coordinator openings. Cincinnati was proactive, attempting to lock Pitcher in for another season rather than have him leave for a coordinator opening.”

Pitcher has been with the Bengals since 2016 and is likely next in line were offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to land a head-coaching gig. Callahan interviewed with the Colts for that job this postseason.

Besides that, it speaks to Pitcher’s role in the offense and with Joe Burrow that the organization went out of its way to retain him before their season even ended. At least for now, it appears the bulk of Cincinnati’s coaching staff will stay put.

