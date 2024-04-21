Bengals expressing interest in underrated OL before 2024 NFL draft

The Cincinnati Bengals could address the future of the offensive line’s interior during the 2024 NFL draft.

While the focus remains on right tackle, the aging interior and a left guard spot that could use some competition is something the front office could look at over the course of 10 picks, too.

Furthering that notion, Justin Melo of The Draft Network reported that the Bengals are one of the teams showing interest in Auburn center Avery Jones.

An offer for Bengals fans

For the best local Cincinnati news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to Cincinnati.com.

In an interview with Melo, Jones revealed what he’s hearing about his future pro position:

I’ve been hearing both center and guard. I haven’t played guard since my first year at East Carolina, but I thought I played really well that season. I think my size allows me to play guard at a high level. I’ve always believed I could play guard in addition to center.

Bengals fans know the team will love that sort of versatility, making Jones a prospect who could be a long-term option behind Ted Karras at center or even capable of pushing Cordell Volson at guard.

Either way, the interest confirms the types of players they’re watching for the line ahead of the draft starting.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire