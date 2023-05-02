Bengals’ explosive class earns B+ draft grade from Touchdown Wire

The Cincinnati Bengals draft is rated highly by many different outlets and analysts.

On Sunday, Doug Farrar of the Touchdown Wire gave the eight picks the Bengals had in the 2023 NFL draft a B+.

Early in the draft, Cincinnati went in heavy on their defense, possibly trying to stock up on rookie contracts so they can spend the money to keep the offense intact.

Here’s some of what Farrar said about the Bengals draft:

The Bengals clearly want to be more explosive all over the field in 2023, and their opponents would generally say that they were explosive enough. Turner and Iosivas are especially freaky athletes, and in both cases (especially Turner’s), that shows up on tape right away. Turner might have been a first-round pick in a narrower cornerback class, and he projects as a Day 1 starter with ridiculous range. Myles Murphy may seem a weird first-round pick to some, but there isn’t a lot of depth under Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard, and Murphy can win from just about every gap.

He also said Jordan Battle, Charlie Jones and Chase Brown were also good picks to fit into that faster, more explosive mold the Bengals seemed to be going for in this draft.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire