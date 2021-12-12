Bengals expected to have Joe Mixon and Tee Higgins vs. 49ers

The Cincinnati Bengals should have two of their biggest offensive stars on the field when they host the San Francisco 49ers today.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, both running back Joe Mixon and wide receiver Tee Higgins are expected to suit up.

Higgins, who led the team in receiving last week with nine catches for 138 yards and a touchdown during a loss to the Chargers, spent all week nursing an ankle injury. A horsecollar tackle that got him hurt resulted in a fine for the Chargers player.

Mixon didn’t practice at all this week while battling what the team called an illness. He was considered a game-time decision, though it sounds like things totally trend toward him playing. With rookie Chris Evans out, the Bengals are thin at the spot.

Mixon ran for 123 yards and two scores three games, ago, a career-high 165 and two mores scores two weeks ago, then 54 yards and one score last week — he’s hitting his stride, clearly, so the Bengals need him out there.

As for the 49ers, star wideout Deebo Samuel is expected to play, though the defense will be down at least one starting cornerback.

List