It looks like defensive end Trey Hendrickson‘s absence from the Bengals lineup will end at one game.

Hendrickson fractured his wrist in Week 14 against the Browns and did not play in last Sunday’s win over the Buccaneers. He has been practicing this week, however, and head coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that the team plans on having him in the lineup against the Patriots this weekend.

“He’ll protect himself, but I feel good about where he’s at,” Taylor said, via James Rapien of SI.com.

Cornerback Mike Hilton (knee) is also expected back, but Taylor said no call has been made on tight end Hayden Hurst. Hurst has missed two games with a calf injury and said this week that he is preparing to play against New England.

Bengals expect to have Trey Hendrickson back this weekend originally appeared on Pro Football Talk