Bengals expect Jonah Williams to miss season

The Bengals are expected to lose their first-round draft pick for the entire 2019 season.

Cincinnati announced today that rookie left tackle Jonah Williams had shoulder surgery to repair a torn labrum and is likely to miss the year. He was injured during a practice this month.

“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “We’re confident in our offensive line personnel as we head into training camp, and we believe they can do their part in helping this team achieve its goals.”

Williams was an All-American at Alabama last season and the Bengals took him with the 11th overall pick in the draft. Cincinnati was expecting Williams to be a starter from Day One, but now that will wait until Day One of the 2020 season.