Bengals expect full capacity vs. Packers, season’s most expensive ticket

The Cincinnati Bengals expect a sellout for one of the team’s most important games of the season this Sunday when they host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

According to Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch, tickets on the secondary market are going for upwards of $200 a seat. For context, he noted that a three-game package before the season started was buyable on the team’s website for $150.

No great shocker here for multiple reasons. One, the team’s most recent games had the biggest attendance number of any game in Cincinnati over the last five years.

And two, Green Bay fans love to travel and are surely gobbling up plenty of tickets as well, so expect plenty of green and yellow in the stands at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday.

Winning cures all, right? But so does hosting some big-name opposition. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Atheltic looked at the last time the Bengals managed a full-capacity game:

#Bengals say they are expecting a full capacity 65K on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium. Last time they crossed that number was Oct. 23, 2016 vs Cleveland. Been a long five years. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) October 8, 2021

Looking at the schedule, visits from Pittsburgh, Baltimore and that Week 17 showdown with Kansas City could rival this weekend’s ticket price, provided the Bengals keep winning.

