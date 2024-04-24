Bengals exercise Ja'Marr Chase's fifth-year option

The Bengals have made an obvious move well before the deadline.

Cincinnati announced on Wednesday that the team has exercised receiver Ja'Marr Chase's fifth-year option, putting him under contract through the 2025 season.

Chase is now set to make a projected $21.8 million guaranteed in 2025 to finish his rookie contract.

The No. 5 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Chase has played at an elite level since entering the league. Playing with his college quarterback, Joe Burrow, Chase caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards with 13 touchdowns as a rookie to help Cincinnati reach Super Bowl LVI.

While he missed five games due to injury in 2022, he still caught 87 passes for 1,046 yards with nine TDs.

Last season, he set a new career-high with 100 receptions while going for 1,216 yards with seven touchdowns.

He's been selected as a Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons.

Chase is eligible for a contract extension, but now that he's under contract for 2025, there is not necessarily as much urgency to get that done. Plus, Chase will likely want to see what his former college teammate, Justin Jefferson, receives as a second contract, as that will likely reset the market.