Bengals exercise 5th-year option on Ja’Marr Chase

Recently, the Cincinnati Bengals assured that they would have Ja'Marr Chase on their team through the 2025 season at least. Chase signed a four-year deal as a rookie for the Bengals in 2021. That deal is set to expire at the end of 2024. The deal has a team option for a fifth year of his contract and the Bengals picked that up.

Chase is set to make $21.82 million in 2025 due to him making the Pro Bowl in at least two seasons while under contract. Cincinnati will be working on a long-term deal soon because they want to keep their star wide receiver in town to help Joe Burrow continue to succeed.

Last season, Chase had the most receptions of his NFL career as he hauled in 100 catches for 1,216 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers improved his 2022 numbers but fell short of his rookie numbers.

Hopefully, we will get to see Burrow and Chase show their star power for a long time in Cincinnati.

We have exercised the option to extend contract of WR Ja’Marr Chase. pic.twitter.com/cZ2ccWYUxR — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) April 24, 2024

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire