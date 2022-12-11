Bengals execute flea-flicker for touchdown against Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals went into the bag of trickeration on Sunday and the Cleveland Browns were completely baffled.

Joe Burrow handed off to Joe Mixon, who pitched the ball back to the quarterback.

Burrow had to make sure the pass was on target — it was.

Trenton Irwin was roaming alone behind the Cleveland secondary and he reeled in the pass.

The play was good for 45 yards and after the PAT, Cincinnati led, 20-3.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire