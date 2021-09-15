Bengals’ Evan McPherson wins AFC player of the week honors

Cincinnati Bengals rookie kicker Evan McPherson made some NFL history while kicking his team’s game-winning field goal to take down the Minnesota Vikings.

And now he’s got some individual honors for his effort, too.

The youngest kicker in NFL history to hit a game-winning field goal in overtime is now the AFC’s Special Teams Player of the Week, the NFL announced on Wednesday.

McPherson, a fifth-round pick who easily won the starting job this summer, made both of his attempts on the day — including one from 53 yards — and all three of his extra points.

Whereas kicking was a question mark for the Bengals last season on a weekly basis, McPherson looks like one long-term investment about to pay off in a big way — and he’s already got the award to prove it.

Players of the Week AFC

Offense: QB Patrick Mahomes, KC

Defense: DE Maxx Crosby, LV

ST: K Evan McPherson, CIN NFC

Offense: QB Matthew Stafford, LAR

Defense: LB Chandler Jones, AZ

ST: P Bradley Pinion, TB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2021

List