Bengals’ epic playoff TD vs. Ravens made Lamar Jackson almost break a TV

Cincinnati Bengals fans never really got to hear from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after that now-infamous 99-yard touchdown return from defensive end Sam Hubbard in the playoff showdown last season.

Jackson, after all, didn’t travel with the Ravens to Cincinnati while battling an injury and hasn’t talked about it since, not while repping himself amid a contract standoff with his team that only just recently ended.

But now free to handle other matters during media appearances, Jackson finally spoke on the subject of watching that fate befall his team from afar.

“I almost broke my TV…I was about to be one of those people. I thought about, I gotta pay for that, so there’s no point. I felt sick, nothing more I wanted to do than be out there on that field with my guys.”

Nothing unexpected, though it’s always interesting to hear a unique perspective on such an iconic moment given the circumstances.

Lamar Jackson says he went to the bathroom when the #Ravens were at the 1-yard line and about to score in the playoffs vs. the #Bengals. He came back to Cincinnati taking it 99 yards to the house. "I almost broke my TV." (via @Ravens YT / The Lounge)pic.twitter.com/v7rYwKnyCV — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) May 5, 2023

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire