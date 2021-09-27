Bengals ended a historic Steelers’ 75-game streak during win

The Cincinnati Bengals’ offensive line came up huge in Cincinnati’s 24-10 Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers — and ended a historic streak in the process.

After being sacked five times each against the Vikings and Bears, Bengals QB Joe Burrow had a clean pocket all day long and was not sacked once by the Steelers.

Not only did that help the Bengals win the game, but it ended Pittsburgh’s streak of recording at least one sack in 75 consecutive regular-season games, a streak dating back to November 6. 2016. Pittsburgh set the record when they reached 70 games after sacking Bills QB Josh Allen in Week 14 last season.

No sacks allowed. GIVE IT UP FOR THE O-LINE! The Steelers held a 75 regular-season game streak of recording at least one sack. The longest in NFL history. — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 26, 2021

Sure, there was no TJ Watt or Alex Highsmith, but still, for a line to give up zero sacks after allowing ten through the first two games is a huge building block for this unit.

