Bengals provide encouraging news on Tee Higgins after concussion

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins missed most of his team’s season-opening loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers after leaving the game with a concussion.

Higgins entered concussion protocol as a result and while these things are always unpredictable, the news so far is good news.

According to Marisa Contipelli of the team’s website, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said conversations on the topic have been “encouraging” so far.

That could mean a quick enough turnaround that Higgins can give it a go during his team’s Week 2 game against the Dallas Cowboys on the road.

The Score’s Jordan Schultz provided a report on the matter too:

Tee Higgins update. I’m told the #Bengals’ star WR is “doing well” after suffering a 2Q concussion during yesterday’s game vs the #Steelers. Higgins lost his helmet on the play and did not return. No word yet however on Higgins’ Week 2 availability. More to come… — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) September 12, 2022

Again, concussions are the most unpredictable injury out there, so expectations should be set accordingly. There’s a very real chance that even if Higgins clears protocol the Bengals will hold him out on a precautionary basis, especially with Dallas set to miss star quarterback Dak Prescott.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire