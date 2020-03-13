Bengals’ employees will work from home next week

The Bengals have become the latest team to have their employees work from home.

The team said in a statement it will implement the measure next week in an abundance of caution over the coronavirus pandemic.

“In an effort to ensure the health and safety of our players, coaches and staff, the Bengals are asking employees to work from home during the week of March 16,” the statement reads. “The Bengals have maintained ongoing contact with representatives of the medical community, government officials and the National Football League and will continue to monitor the situation as more information becomes available.”

Earlier Friday, the NFL sent a memo to all teams ending pre-draft travel and pre-draft visits.

The move comes at a time when many American businesses have implemented measures for minimizing social contact in order to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

