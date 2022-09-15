Bengals’ Elizabeth Blackburn replaces Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on NFL international committee

Elizabeth Blackburn of the Cincinnati Bengals will replace Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross on the NFL’s international committee in 2022.

Ross, who had penalties handed down on him last month by the NFL over tampering allegations involving Tom Brady, was removed from three different committees, according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal.

Jets owner Woody Johnson took over Ross’ spot on the finance committee and he was not replaced on the media committee.

As ESPN’s Ben Baby pointed out, this arrangement actually points out that Blackburn has continued to ascend the relatively secretive Bengals organization over the last few years, too:

Wow. Confirms Elizabeth Blackburn ‘s status as a high-ranking official in the front office. On par with being a vice president at this point. https://t.co/xmfxM667RD — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) September 14, 2022

