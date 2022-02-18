Bengals’ Eli Apple responds after being mocked by Chiefs players after Super Bowl

The Chiefs’ 2022 schedule won’t be released until the spring, but we already know who they’ll play. Chances are, Chiefs receivers will circle one game on the calendar.

For a second straight season, the Chiefs will play the Bengals in Cincinnati, but the memory of what happened after the AFC Championship Game is what receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman will remember.

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple took a verbal shot at both players, and they returned fire following Super Bowl LVI when Apple struggled. It wasn’t only Hardman and Hill, another Chiefs teammate joined in, as did some other NFL players. And many fans.

Apple’s Twitter mentions must have been crazy, but Thursday he offered a response ... on Instagram.

“All Glory To God For Blessing Me Immensely This Season To Share the Field With The Best Group Of Men Ive Been Around. Truly Grateful To My Teammates, Who Dey Nation, And My Coaches for Embracing Me As Family. Proud of The Rigorous Work We Put In To Make This Season A Special One,” Apple wrote.

Then he offered a warning: “Yall ReAwoke A Fire In Me That Will Only Make Me Stronger and Im Beyond Excited To Unleash That Demon Again to Exponential Levels On Any Opp That Lines Up Across From Me Next Season.”

Here is the post.