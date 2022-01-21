Bengals elevate Trent Taylor from practice squad

Wide receiver Trent Taylor has been promoted from the practice squad to the Bengals’ active roster for each of the team’s last five games and the streak will continue this weekend.

The Bengals announced that they have promoted Taylor ahead of their divisional round game against the Titans.

No other players have been elevated from the practice squad this weekend.

Taylor caught two passes for the Bengals in the final week of the regular season, but most of his action has come on special teams. He returned seven punts and four kickoffs during the regular season and picked up 26 yards on a pair of punt returns against the Raiders last weekend.

