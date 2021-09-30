In this article:

The Bengals elevated safety Trayvon Henderson from the practice squad to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Jaguars. Henderson is a standard elevation.

The team’s active roster now stands at 54 players.

Henderson will revert to the practice squad Friday.

The Bengals also placed tight end Thaddeus Moss on the practice squad injured reserve list. Moss has head and neck injuries.

Moss, a second-year player out of LSU, can return to practice after three games.

Bengals elevate Trayvon Henderson for tonight’s game, place Thaddeus Moss on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk