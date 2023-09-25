Bengals elevate Reid Sinnett with Joe Burrow's status TBD

With Joe Burrow's status for Monday Night Football in doubt, the Bengals have elevated quarterback Reid Sinnett.

Sinnett is on the practice squad, so he cannot serve as the emergency third quarterback. He will have to take one of the 48 spots to dress for the game.

Sinnett, who spent the offseason with the Bengals, signed with the team last week after Cincinnati lost practice squad quarterback Will Grier to the Patriots. Sinnett has never played a regular-season game.

Jake Browning is Burrow's backup and will start if Burrow can't.

Burrow had some reps with the scout team on Saturday before taking first-team reps in a Sunday walk-through. He is a game-time decision, though.

The Bengals also elevated tight end Tanner Hudson from the practice squad.