Bengals elevate punter Drue Chrisman, again

The Bengals have a punter on the 53-man roster. And while Kevin Huber isn’t injured, he hasn’t been punting.

Instead, for the third straight game, the Bengals have elevated practice-squad punter Drue Chrisman to the active roster. Presumably, Chrisman will punt again on Sunday, vs. the Chiefs.

He’ll revert to the practice squad on Monday. Next weekend, however, the Bengals will have to make a decision. Chrisman, if elevated to the active roster, must be signed as a regular member of the team. Unless they’re planning to maintain two punters on the 53-man roster, bringing back Chrisman could mean letting Huber go.

Huber was last active on game day in Week Nine, against the Panthers. After the Week 10 bye, it has been Chrisman every week, with Huber inactive.

A Cincinnati native who played college football at the University of Cincinnati, Huber was a fifth-round pick of the Bengals in 2009. He has spent his entire career with the Bengals.

