Bengals out to early 7-0 lead

The Bengals pass protection wasn’t an issue in the first drive of Sunday’s game.

Joe Burrow had plenty of time to throw on most of his 10 passing attempts, but got flushed out of the pocket on a third down from the Jets’ 12-yard line. He found running back Samaje Perine while on the move and the Bengals now lead the Jets 7-0 at MetLife Stadium.

It looked like the Bengals might have scored one play earlier when wide receiver Tee Higgins went up high for a pass in the back of the end zone. He was ruled out of bounds and the call stood after the Bengals challenged that it was a good catch.

Burrow hit on eight of those passes for 95 yards. Higgins was on the receiving end three times for 39 yards and the Bengals’ decision to take the ball after winning the coin toss paid off with an early lead.

