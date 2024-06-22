What are the Bengals up to during the offseason? Burrow, Chase take in Paris Fashion Week

With training camp a little over a month away, the Bengals are free to leave the jungle and enjoy their six-week break.

Amid the team's three-day mandatory minicamp earlier this month and other obligations, the players are making the most of their time off ‒ some travelling, others leading youth camps.

Here's how Joe Burrow, Trenton Irwin and other players are spending their offseason.

Ooh la la! Joe Burrow takes Cannes and Paris, France

Earlier this week, the Bengals quarterback shared photos of his trip to Cannes, France. He made his way across the pond to speak at Sport Beach ‒ a sport business event hosted at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

He was later tagged in a post by Louisiana State University's football account, posing alongside Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson at Paris Fashion Week.

Ja'Marr Chase dressed in his finest at Paris Fashion Week

The Bengals' star wide receiver is also in the city of love for Paris Fashion Week. Chase showed off his fashionable picks in some photos posted this week.

Trenton Irwin is hanging in Hawaii

The Bengals wide receiver travelled to Kona, Hawaii for a golf trip. He shared some snaps on the green earlier this week.

"Unbelievable golf trip in Hawaii! Gotta do these more often. Hawaii exceeded all expectations! Where to next!!??" Irwin wrote in the photo caption.

Geno Stone hosts youth football camp in his hometown

Bengals newcomer Geno Stone returned to his hometown New Castle, Pennsylvania to host a youth football camp.

“It’s surreal. It’s my first time doing something like this and my first time giving back to the community in a way that can be shown,” Stone told local outlet New Castle News. “I did a lot of stuff behind closed doors, but this is my first time really being able to do this. I appreciate it a lot. It’s surreal for me right now.”

The free camp hosted around 200 players ages 8-17. The 25-year-old Bengals safety posted some photos from the camp.

DJ Turner stays put in Cincinnati to host youth football camp

The 23-year-old Bengals cornerback spent time off hosting a youth football camp here in Cincinnati. He shared some snapshots of the camp last week.

"More than 2.1 million students drop out of high school each year. It was great to work with @walmart and @oldspice to mentor and empower students in Cincinnati to stay in the game," Turner wrote.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase take in Paris Fashion Week during offseason