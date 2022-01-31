Bengals DT Tyler Shelvin again carries Joe Burrow off field with one arm

Chris Roling
·1 min read
Bengals DT Tyler Shelvin again carries Joe Burrow off field with one arm
Not too long ago, Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin hoisted Joe Burrow on his shoulders after LSU won the national title.

Now he’s doing it again as the Bengals head to the Super Bowl.

Burrow went on to join the Bengals via the first pick in 2020. Shelvin ended up joining Burrow’s Bengals in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Fast forward a 17-game season a trio of playoff wins later, the 350-pound tackle hit on the classic moment again after the overtime victory over the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC conference.

Here’s a look at the first time the instant-classic moment happened:

And now the comparison to Sunday night’s special moment:

Maybe the Bengals drafted Shelvin as the official Burrow-picker-upper?

