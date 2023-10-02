Bengals drop Reid Sinnett from practice squad

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said after Sunday's loss to the Titans that he was feeling good physically. The Bengals have made a roster move that might further that assertion.

Cincinnati has released Reid Sinnett from its practice squad, the team announced on Monday.

Sinnett had come back into the building on the practice squad after Burrow tweaked his calf in Week 2 against the Ravens. But Burrow was able to practice on a limited basis for Week 3 and was a full participant in Week 4.

With the Bengals also recently bringing back A.J. McCarron for the practice squad, the team apparently no longer needed four quarterbacks.

Jake Browning serves as Cincinnati's backup and would have started against the Rams in Week 3 had Burrow not gutted his way through the win.