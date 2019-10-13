Bengals’ Dre Kirkpatrick carted off
Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick suffered what appeared to be a serious injury in the first quarter today.
Kirkpatrick had someone roll onto his knee and stayed down on the field, and medical personnel eventually helped him to a cart and took him to the locker room.
Ravens running back Mark Ingram, a college teammate of Kirkpatrick’s at Alabama, stood near him as he was being attended to by the medical staff and looked concerned.
The Ravens lead the Bengals 14-7 at the end of the first quarter.
