Bengals draft target Ja’Marr Chase stuns onlookers at LSU pro day

The Cincinnati Bengals are going to have a hard time ignoring LSU wideout Ja’Marr Chase if he’s available to them at the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

But the if is a big part of the question.

Wednesday, Chase ran wild at his LSU pro day, posting incredible numbers in athletic testing drills. That showing included a 41-inch vertical and 22-inch broad jump, as well as a sub-4.4-second time in the 40-yard dash.

Granted, testing numbers are just one part of the equation — and Chase was always going to test well given his track background. The Bengals surely had reps there at the pro day considering Chase is the guy who put up 1,780 yards and 20 scores on a 21.2 average in 2019 while working with Joe Burrow.

Burrow, by the way, has reportedly been telling the Bengals he wants to reunite with Chase. And it seems other teams think the Bengals will take Chase too.

Here are some of the best reactions and notes in the wake of the draft’s best receiver putting on a show:

Ja’Marr Chase at his Pro Day 👀

Vertical: 41”

Broad Jump: 11’ DK Metcalf at the combine:

Vertical: 40.5”

Broad jump: 11'2" Julio Jones:

Vertical: 40.5"

Broacd: 11'3" pic.twitter.com/Obu66oLfrx — PFF (@PFF) March 31, 2021

LSU WR Jamar Chase’s first 40🔥 pic.twitter.com/rGMhu0ztU6 — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 31, 2021

40-yard dash times: Ja'Marr Chase – 4.38 👀

Justin Jefferson – 4.43

Stefon Diggs – 4.46

AJ Brown – 4.49

DeAndre Hopkins – 4.57 pic.twitter.com/xNKAVV8Bw9 — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2021

For anyone skeptical about Ja'Marr Chase being the first receiver off the board, consider this: Justin Jefferson was the only player to take OROY votes away from Justin Herbert this year. And Jefferson was a clear No. 2 to Chase at LSU in 2019. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 31, 2021

