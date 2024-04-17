Bengals draft picks 2024: Full list of Cincinnati's draft picks for every round

The Bengals entered last season with Super Bowl aspirations, but QB Joe Burrow was limited to just 10 game due to injury as Cincinnati went 9-8 and missed the playoffs for the first time since Burrow's rookie season in 2020.

Cincinnati traded RB Joe Mixon to the Texans this offseason, receiving a seventh-round pick in this year's draft in return. Former Colt Zack Moss signed with the Bengals and will likely take over as the team's top back. At wide receiver, Cincinnati placed the franchise tag on Tee Higgins, who then reportedly requested a trade. However, Higgins recently said he expects to be back with the Bengals next season as he waits for a long-term extension. The Bengals could also be looking to draft a replacement for starting OT Jonah Williams, who signed with Arizona in free agency.

Cincinnati Bengals 2024 NFL Draft picks:

Round 1: No. 18

Round 2: No. 49

Round 3: No. 80

Round 3: No 97 (Compensatory)

Round 4: No. 115

Round 5: No. 149

Round 6: No. 194

Round 6: No. 214 (Compensatory)

Round 7: No. 224 (from AZ through HOU)

Round 7: No. 237

