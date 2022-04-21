Bengals draft picks 2022: Full list of Cincinnati’s draft picks, order for every round

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years, a dramatic 23-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nearly all the key players from Cincinnati’s Super Bowl run last season are returning, and a few missing pieces were added in free agency. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked a league-high 70 times in 20 games last season including 19 times in the playoffs (7 in Super Bowl LVI). The Bengals wasted no time in making much-needed improvements to its offensive line by signing OT La’el Collins, OG Alex Cappa, and C Ted Karras.

Last year the Bengals reunited Joe Burrow with his college teammate when they drafted wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase fifth overall, which came as a surprise to some. Ultimately it proved to be the right move. Chase had a stellar rookie season, with more than 1,400 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns, and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

With a revamped offensive line and offensive weapons now in place, the Bengals can look to strengthen their defense and add depth with their eight picks in this year’s draft. Getting help in the secondary and another pass rusher to play opposite DE Trey Hendrickson will go a long way in helping Cincy contend in a loaded AFC.

Cincinnati Bengals 2022 NFL Draft Picks:

Round 1: No. 31

Round 2: No. 63

Round 3: No. 95

Round 4: No. 136

Round 5: No. 174

Round 6: No. 209

Round 7: No. 226 (from NYG)

Round 7: No. 252

