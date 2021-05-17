Bengals draft pick D’Ante Smith keeps heading in right direction as sleeper selection

The good notes about Cincinnati Bengals rookie offensive tackle D’Ante Smith continue to surface.

Smith was a question mark in the draft in part due to his frame. He was 6’5″, but as we pointed out while saying he deserves a lot more attention, his weight slipped all the way down to 283 pounds before opting out of last season. But he resurfaced at the Senior Bowl at 294 pounds and then at his pro day at 305.

Now? He’s 311 pounds and counting, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com:

“Fourth-round tackle D’Ante Smith of East Carolina continues to put on weight and is about 311 pounds. That’s after being 283 pounds for the Pirates’ opener and in the mid-290s at the Senior Bowl. They love that because his 6-5 frame with 36-inch arms has plenty to fill out …”

Had a strange, COVID protocol-laced season not hindered Smith’s ability to get the right nutrition and reps in the weight room, he might have come off the board much earlier.

Instead, he fell to the Bengals in the fourth round and now he’s got every possible arrow pointing in the right direction as he starts to work with notable line coach Frank Pollack.

List