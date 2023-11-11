Bengals downgrade rookie WR Charlie Jones to out vs. Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals won’t have rookie receiver Charlie Jones for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

Saturday, after making two other roster moves at the wide receiver position, the Bengals didn’t activate Jones to the 53-man roster by the 4 p.m. ET deadline, ruling him out.

Cincinnati opened the 21-day window for Jones’ return from IR this week and can activate him at any point during that three-week period.

With Tee Higgins confirmed out and Ja’Marr Chase questionable, it was safe to wonder if Jones would get activated for the game against Houston. Instead, the team opted for precaution as he misses a sixth game due to a thumb injury that required surgery.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire