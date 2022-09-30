Bengals go right down the field in their new all-white look

The Bengals used their fresh look to get off to a fast spot against the Dolphins.

The first team to utilize second headgear since the NFL relaxed the rules requiring one per team per season, the Bengals broke out white helmets — and busted out for an opening-drive touchdown against the Dolphins.

A nine-play, 75-yard effort ended with running back Joe Mixon muscling in to the end zone on third and one from the Miami five.

Mixon had four carries for 12 yards. Quarterback Joe Burrow completed four of five passes, for 43 yards. The extra 20 yards came from a pair of penalties, including fifteen yards of field position after tight end Hayden Hurst absorbed a late hit from defensive back Keion Crossen.

