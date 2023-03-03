Bengals donate to help fund park in Louisville area

In tandem with the NFL Foundation Grassroots Program, the Cincinnati Bengals contributed $250,000 to the Louisville Metro Housing Authority Development Corporation toward the installation of an artificial turf field in a replacement park in west Louisville’s Russell neighborhood.

The park will see usage from Louisville youth football league teams, among others.

“Using the game of football to make a positive impact on our community is a top priority for the Bengals,” Bengals Director of Community Engagement Alex Simons said. “The artificial turf field in this park is going to create a lasting impact for Louisville youth in the Russell neighborhood for years to come.”

The NFL Foundation Grassroots Program is a partnership between the NFL Foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), a community development organization.

