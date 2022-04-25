Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins‘ recovery from shoulder surgery is expected to keep him from doing any football activities this offseason.

Higgins had a torn labrum that caused him to miss a pair of games early in the regular, but was able to play through the injury through the Super Bowl. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said he expects the wideout to spend the next couple of months recovering before rejoining the team for on-field work at training camp.

“Made a decision to get it fixed,” Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. “[I] don’t expect him to be part of the offseason.”

Higgins had 74 catches for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season. He added 18 catches for 309 yards and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

Bengals don’t expect Tee Higgins to do any offseason work after shoulder surgery originally appeared on Pro Football Talk